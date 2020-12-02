SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,842 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.