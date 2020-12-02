SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,669 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

NYSE ATO opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

