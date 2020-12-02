SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,034 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after purchasing an additional 777,563 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,976,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,363 shares of company stock worth $3,684,414 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

