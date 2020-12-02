SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 612,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 482,982 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 429,131 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,000 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

