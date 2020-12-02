SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,490 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.