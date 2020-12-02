SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

