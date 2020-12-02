SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,858 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

