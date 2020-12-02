SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,536 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

