SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.