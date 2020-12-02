SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,725 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $3,910,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

