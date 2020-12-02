SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,467,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,207,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 194,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Xerox by 75.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,002,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,081 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $496,665.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 262,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,277. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

