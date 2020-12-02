SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 79.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 743,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

