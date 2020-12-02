SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $760.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

