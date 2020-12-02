SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $601.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

