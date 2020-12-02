SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

MED stock opened at $206.89 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $208.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

