SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

