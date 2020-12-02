SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 129,340.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.