SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

