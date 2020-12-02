SG Americas Securities LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

