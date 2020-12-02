SG Americas Securities LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

