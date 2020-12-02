SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 382,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 198,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WIT. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.