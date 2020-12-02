Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Semtech were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $70.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.