SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in SEI Investments by 53.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,996,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

