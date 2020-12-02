Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 346.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

