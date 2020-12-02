Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,655 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $785,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

