Sei Investments Co. Sells 223,812 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

