Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nutanix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,282 shares of company stock valued at $18,499,752 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

