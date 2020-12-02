Sei Investments Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of TTEC worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TTEC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

