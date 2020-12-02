Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DouYu International by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DouYu International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. 86 Research lowered shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

DouYu International stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.