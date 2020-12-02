Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $12,658,247.12. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,422 shares of company stock valued at $22,884,064. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

