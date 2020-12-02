Sei Investments Co. Buys 74,966 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 384.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 926.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 692.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

