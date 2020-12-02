Secureworks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Secureworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $976.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
