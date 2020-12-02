Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

