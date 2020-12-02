Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.