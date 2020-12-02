Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 3,940.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

