Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

