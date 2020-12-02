Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

PRRWF stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

