Roth Capital Increases TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $38.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TCRR stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

