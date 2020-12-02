Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.
NYSE:FIS opened at $150.38 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.