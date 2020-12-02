Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $150.38 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.