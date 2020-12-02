Root, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) Quiet Period Set To End on December 7th

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 7th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

