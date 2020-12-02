Rollins Stock to Split on Thursday, December 10th (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

