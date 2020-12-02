Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

