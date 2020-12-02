Robert S. Singer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,877.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.09. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

