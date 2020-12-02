Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,918.46 ($64.26).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 4,921 ($64.29) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,657.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,639.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.