REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.29. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

