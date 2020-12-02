Reviewing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 13.89 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -1.09 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

