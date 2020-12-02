Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $120.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $124.82.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

