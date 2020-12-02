RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RealPage were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RealPage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,632 shares of company stock worth $15,706,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

