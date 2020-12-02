Raymond James Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $90.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

