Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RANJY stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

